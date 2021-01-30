ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Price Down 5.1%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) shares fell 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.45. 6,060,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 6,293,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WISH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ContextLogic stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

