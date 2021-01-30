Contentos (COS) Price Hits $0.0094 on Major Exchanges

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $19.75 million and $11.99 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Contentos has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00065984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.91 or 0.00838181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00049471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.28 or 0.04092226 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014637 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017521 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,324,223 coins and its circulating supply is 2,111,136,800 coins. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io

Buying and Selling Contentos

