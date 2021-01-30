Conning Inc. Sells 631 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $1,692,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $119.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

