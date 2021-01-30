Conning Inc. Sells 450 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,876 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.74, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.37.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

