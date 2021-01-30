Conning Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 313.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,382,000 after purchasing an additional 609,041 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 85.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,156,000 after purchasing an additional 502,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,090,000 after purchasing an additional 202,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 30.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,503,000 after purchasing an additional 173,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $194.61 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Raymond James upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.58.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

