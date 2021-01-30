Conning Inc. Sells 139 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in FedEx by 227.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $235.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.35 and a 200 day moving average of $245.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.