Conning Inc. Sells 119 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 40,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 229.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,448,000 after buying an additional 2,067,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $95.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.69.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

