Conning Inc. Lowers Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADM opened at $50.01 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.