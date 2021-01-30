ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $844.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNOB. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

