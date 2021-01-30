CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million – $1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.CONMED also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.85-3.05 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CONMED has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.67.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $111.90 on Friday. CONMED has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $121.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,797.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CONMED will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $40,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $1,038,531.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,258 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,209 in the last quarter. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

