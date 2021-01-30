Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stock Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 585.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 945,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,691,000 after acquiring an additional 807,275 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 87,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSB stock opened at $136.12 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.48 and a 1-year high of $172.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

