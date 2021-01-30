Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,645,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,199,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 999,769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 34.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,461,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,885,000 after purchasing an additional 632,664 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,099,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3,400.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 459,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 445,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

