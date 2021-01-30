Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 102,870 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

