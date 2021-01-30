Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,525 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDS. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.17. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

