Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in DHT were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth $53,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

DHT stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $791.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $117.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHT. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

