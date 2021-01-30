Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,248 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 19,062 shares of company stock worth $130,832. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.69 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

