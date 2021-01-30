Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $859,000 Position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 9.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 249.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TCF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $45.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.