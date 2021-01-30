Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ganesh Kumar purchased 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $56,218.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $882.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.63.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. Equities research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

