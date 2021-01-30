Comparing PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) and Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF)

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) and Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Temenos has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for PagerDuty and Temenos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty 0 4 7 0 2.64 Temenos 0 0 1 0 3.00

PagerDuty presently has a consensus target price of $41.70, suggesting a potential downside of 14.43%. Given PagerDuty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PagerDuty is more favorable than Temenos.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PagerDuty and Temenos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty $166.35 million 24.00 -$50.34 million ($0.77) -63.29 Temenos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Temenos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PagerDuty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.2% of PagerDuty shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of PagerDuty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PagerDuty and Temenos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty -28.57% -15.64% -8.68% Temenos N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PagerDuty beats Temenos on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc. operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements. It serves various industries, including software and technology, telecommunications, retail, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and financial services. PagerDuty, Inc. has partners with Tata Consultancy Services Limited to accelerate digital transformation. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions. It also offers Temenos Infinity, a digital banking product; Temenos WealthSuite, which empowers a wealth manager's business; fund administration solutions; SaaS solution that supports banks in different sectors and geographies; Islamic banking solutions; and banking software for community financial institutions. In addition, the company provides business intelligence, private wealth management, mobile and Internet banking, and other software applications; consultancy services; support services. The company was formerly known as Temenos Group AG and changed its name to Temenos AG in May 2018. Temenos AG was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.