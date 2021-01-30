Comparing MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MINISO Group and Dollar Tree, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MINISO Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dollar Tree 0 6 14 0 2.70

MINISO Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.20, suggesting a potential downside of 20.00%. Dollar Tree has a consensus target price of $113.06, suggesting a potential upside of 11.21%. Given Dollar Tree’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dollar Tree is more favorable than MINISO Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Dollar Tree shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Dollar Tree shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MINISO Group and Dollar Tree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINISO Group N/A N/A N/A Dollar Tree 3.84% 19.05% 6.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MINISO Group and Dollar Tree’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MINISO Group $1.28 billion 7.50 -$37.29 million N/A N/A Dollar Tree $23.61 billion 1.01 $827.00 million $4.76 21.36

Dollar Tree has higher revenue and earnings than MINISO Group.

Summary

Dollar Tree beats MINISO Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a network of approximately 4,200 MINISO stores, as well as online sales channels. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise. This segment operates 7,505 stores under the Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, as well as 13 distribution centers in the United States and 2 in Canada; and a store support center in Chesapeake, Virginia. The Family Dollar segment operates general merchandise discount retail stores that offer consumable merchandise, which comprise food and beverages, tobacco, health and beauty aids, household chemicals, paper products, hardware and automotive supplies, diapers, batteries, and pet food and supplies; and home products, including housewares, home dÃ©cor, and giftware, as well as domestics, such as comforters, sheets, and towels. Its stores also provides apparel and accessories merchandise comprising clothing, fashion accessories, and shoes; and seasonal and electronics merchandise that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise, as well as personal electronics, which comprise pre-paid cellular phones and services, stationery and school supplies, and toys. This segment operates 7,783 stores under the Family Dollar brand; and 11 distribution centers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia.

