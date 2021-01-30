Comparing BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Ladder Capital pays out 55.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ladder Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BRT Apartments has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Ladder Capital and BRT Apartments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital $504.89 million 2.34 $122.64 million $1.45 6.78 BRT Apartments $27.76 million 8.65 $860,000.00 N/A N/A

Ladder Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments.

Profitability

This table compares Ladder Capital and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital 9.76% 5.86% 1.34% BRT Apartments -37.22% -5.35% -2.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ladder Capital and BRT Apartments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital 1 1 5 0 2.57 BRT Apartments 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ladder Capital currently has a consensus target price of $11.58, suggesting a potential upside of 17.84%. BRT Apartments has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.24%. Given Ladder Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ladder Capital is more favorable than BRT Apartments.

Volatility and Risk

Ladder Capital has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.9% of Ladder Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of BRT Apartments shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Ladder Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of BRT Apartments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats BRT Apartments on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and real estate related equity investments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, student housing portfolio, industrial buildings, office buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

