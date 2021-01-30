Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRZBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of CRZBY opened at $6.62 on Friday. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

