Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.50 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) has been given a €6.50 ($7.65) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €4.40 ($5.18) price objective on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.31 ($6.24).

Get Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) alerts:

ETR:CBK opened at €5.48 ($6.45) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €5.45 and a 200-day moving average of €4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.21. Commerzbank AG has a twelve month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a twelve month high of €6.83 ($8.04).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.