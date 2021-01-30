Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.17

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.17 and traded as high as $8.65. Commercial Vehicle Group shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 150,316 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVGI. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

The stock has a market cap of $268.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.97 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. On average, analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

