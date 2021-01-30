Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director Sells $475,063.16 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $475,063.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,171,101.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.23. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $73.17.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.