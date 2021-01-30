Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Raised by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 2.1% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.69. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

