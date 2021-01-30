Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,864 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.69. The firm has a market cap of $226.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

