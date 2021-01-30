Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Columbia Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27. Columbia Financial has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $17.34.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

