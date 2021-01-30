Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Short Interest Update

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the December 31st total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Columbia Care stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. 635,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,038. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. Columbia Care has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.30 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides medical and adult use cannabis products and related services. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates a medical cannabis dispensary in New Jersey. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

