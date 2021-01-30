Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $38.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.