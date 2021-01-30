Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Trading Down 13%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s share price dropped 13% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 6,419,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 11,030,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a market cap of $46.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.86.

About Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW)

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online and offline music education services in the United States and China. It also offers Color World, an online cultural entertainment platform that provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication.

