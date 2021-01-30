Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.61 and last traded at $38.68. Approximately 1,991,345 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,318,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.74.

CFX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Get Colfax alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.18. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -742.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $805.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $33,143.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,721.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,880 shares of company stock worth $1,129,154. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 65.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.