CoinEx Token Price Hits $0.0123 on Top Exchanges (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $8.73 million and $822,416.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.61 or 0.00890698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.67 or 0.04320340 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00028566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018119 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

