Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTSH. Cowen upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.48.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average of $72.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,796,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $610,683,000 after purchasing an additional 32,921 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $335,597,000 after buying an additional 861,075 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,403,093 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $305,663,000 after buying an additional 162,449 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,021,418 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $279,167,000 after buying an additional 81,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,063,084 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $212,639,000 after buying an additional 23,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

