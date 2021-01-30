Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $16,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $11,366,400.00. Insiders sold 407,038 shares of company stock valued at $29,326,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $82.13 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $88.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $251.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNX. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.56.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

