Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the December 31st total of 313,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS COCSF remained flat at $$4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $4.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

