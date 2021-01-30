Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.31. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $65.49. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth $98,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.6% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

