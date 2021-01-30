Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.89.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $57.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

