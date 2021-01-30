Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Amatil limited’s principal activity is the manufacture, distribution and marketing of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages which include carbonated and non carbonated drinks which include mineral and bottled waters, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, juices/nectar, sport drinks, fruit still drinks, energy drinks, other ready-to-drink beverages and flavoured milk drinks. Major brands include Coca-Cola, diet Coke, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta, Sprite, Lift, Lift Plus, POWERaDE, Mount Franklin, Fruitopia, pump, L&P, Deep Spring, Schweppes, Qoo, Kin Cider, and Nescafe. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of CCLAY opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.72. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

