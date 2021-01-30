Coastal Capital Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,547 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $49.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.69. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $226.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

