Coastal Capital Group Inc. Purchases 308 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $80.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

