Coastal Capital Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $82,008.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,803.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $3,379,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $7,199,798. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.44.

PFPT traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.08. 631,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,112. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $140.91.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

