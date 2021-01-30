Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $67,000 Stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $26.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $28.18.

