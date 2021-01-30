Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $500,000 Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,386,000 after purchasing an additional 48,275 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 41,982 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,877,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,584. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $302.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.62 and a 200-day moving average of $335.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $363.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

