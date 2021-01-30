CNB Bank Trims Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

CNB Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,854,000 after buying an additional 3,248,325 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 31.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,575,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,681 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 13.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,239,000 after purchasing an additional 194,569 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,734,000 after purchasing an additional 721,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $21,865,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KSS. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of KSS opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

