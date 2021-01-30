CNB Bank Sells 200 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CNB Bank decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,883,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a PE ratio of -57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

