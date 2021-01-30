CNB Bank Increases Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,269,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,977,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 95.6% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,012,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,567,000 after acquiring an additional 494,740 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,083,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after buying an additional 440,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 35.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,449,000 after purchasing an additional 368,088 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on DraftKings from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

DKNG opened at $54.11 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

