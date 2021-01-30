CNB Bank Grows Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

CNB Bank grew its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Carvana were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carvana by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,839,000 after buying an additional 136,277 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,933,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,311,000 after purchasing an additional 366,809 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,388,000 after purchasing an additional 136,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,521,000 after purchasing an additional 25,336 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 2,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $512,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 33,834 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total transaction of $8,826,275.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,975,071 shares of company stock worth $729,500,482 in the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $261.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $302.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.77.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

