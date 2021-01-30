CNB Bank Acquires 59 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,846,000 after acquiring an additional 63,728 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,200,713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $994,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,893 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,835.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,934.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,778.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,641.85.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.95.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

