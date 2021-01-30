CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to announce $1.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.38. CME Group posted earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $7.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in CME Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in CME Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $181.74. 1,829,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,589. CME Group has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

